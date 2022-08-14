Here’s What We Know About the Fiery Crash and Suicide Outside the US Capitol

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

A man crashed his car into a barricade a block from the US Capitol grounds in the early hours of Sunday morning before ultimately shooting himself, US Capitol Police confirmed Sunday.

According to the US Capitol Police, the man’s car became engulfed in flames, and he climbed out and began shooting down East Capitol Street, which intersects the grounds of the US Capitol. “When our officers heard the sound of gunfire, they immediately responded and were approaching the man when he shot himself,” the press release states. “Nobody else was hurt.”

The man’s identity and motive are unknown, but the incident was a reminder of a fatal attack in April 2021 in which a Capitol Police officer was killed when a car drove into a barricade outside the Capitol.