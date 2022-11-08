Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

As control of the United States government hangs by a thread, our attention turns to the de facto leader of the nation’s ascendant minority party for political insights. But that man, Donald J. Trump, is proving once again that he is—physically, emotionally, intellectually—incapable of such an ordinary task of election night punditry.

Instead, when asked a softball question about what tonight’s results could say about his position in the Republican Party, the former president offered his trademark mix of narcissism, incoherence, and—as my colleague Marianne Szegedy-Maszak described it—an absurd conviction normally possessed by a 6-year-old boy.

Take a look:

A real quote from Donald Trump about tonight’s results: "Well, I think if they win, I should get all the credit. If they lose, I should not be blamed at all." pic.twitter.com/u0O8yWfCoE — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) November 8, 2022

It’s a perfect distillation of the petulance that has governed everything in Donald Trump, basically forever. So good luck to everyone. We’re about to see the imminent return of a lot more dumb clogging up every corner of the news cycle.