Checking In With Donald Trump For Insights Into Tonight’s Results

Featuring his giant big brain and his big boy pundit pants.

Richard Graulich/Palm Beach Post/ZUMA

As control of the United States government hangs by a thread, our attention turns to the de facto leader of the nation’s ascendant minority party for political insights. But that man, Donald J. Trump, is proving once again that he is—physically, emotionally, intellectually—incapable of such an ordinary task of election night punditry.

Instead, when asked a softball question about what tonight’s results could say about his position in the Republican Party, the former president offered his trademark mix of narcissism, incoherence, and—as my colleague Marianne Szegedy-Maszak described it—an absurd conviction normally possessed by a 6-year-old boy.

Take a look:

It’s a perfect distillation of the petulance that has governed everything in Donald Trump, basically forever. So good luck to everyone. We’re about to see the imminent return of a lot more dumb clogging up every corner of the news cycle.

