A solar eclipse formed a “ring of fire” on Saturday on a trail from Oregon to Texas before moving down to Mexico, Central America, Colombia, and Brazil.

Crowds gathered along a 125-mile wide path to watch the “moment of annularity,” when the moon was directly in front of the sun, leaving a halo of light. Annular eclipses happen when the moon is at its farthest point from the earth. During these moments—which lasted more than four minutes in some places—the light dims and the air cools.

Unfortunately, some parts of the country were overcast when the eclipse took place, but nonetheless, here are some of our favorite photos and videos:

We're getting our first views of the "ring of fire"! Here's a look at the annular solar eclipse from Albuquerque, N.M., as the Moon nearly (but not completely) covers up the Sun. pic.twitter.com/SCW8r77FG4 — NASA (@NASA) October 14, 2023

"What an incredible sight… Oh, that's just perfect." WATCH as @JimCantore experiences today's annular solar eclipse in Albuquerque, New Mexico: pic.twitter.com/DUHzdCqQ3P — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) October 14, 2023

And with that, #SolarEclipse2023 has traveled from Oregon to Texas. Watch the view of the shadow from @NOAA’s #GOESEast as it moves across the Pacific Northwest to the Gulf of Mexico. pic.twitter.com/jW7Iz9wPzX — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) October 14, 2023

The Annular 'Ring of Fire' has passed here in Elko and here are some of the amazing pictures we were able to get. What photos have you gotten? #nvwx pic.twitter.com/HfbtsMV6ng — NWS Elko (@NWSElko) October 14, 2023