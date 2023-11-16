Union Autoworkers Have Officially Finalized Their Deal With General Motors

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

The United Auto Workers union, in a closely watched vote, has officially ratified its deal with General Motors, bringing the months-long saga of history-making strikes to a close. On Thursday, the union posted the final results, showing that approximately 55 percent of the 36,000 GM union members voted in favor of the deal, according to Forbes.

Since September, union members, under the leadership of President Shawn Fain, have been mobilizing against the nation’s three largest automakers—Ford, GM, and Stellantis—to demand better pay and working conditions. It’s the first time such an extensive labor action has upended the centuries-old industry. With GM being the final automaker to agree to a new a deal, the end of this chapter in the monumental fight for labor rights is now on the horizon.

The final contract for General Motors’ employees includes 25 percent pay increases over the next four years, cost of living adjustments to combat inflation, and organizing opportunities for other non-unionized automakers in the US, according to a UAW statement from October. While the votes on the remaining contracts with Ford and Stellantis are still pending, they are expected to pass, according to CNBC.

Editor’s note: The author of this post and other Mother Jones workers are represented by UAW Local 2103.