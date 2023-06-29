“Let Them Eat Cake Obliviousness”: Liberal Justices Blast Supreme Court Ruling Striking Down Affirmative Action

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the use of race in college admissions at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, dealing a potentially lethal blow to affirmative action programs in colleges throughout the country.

The decision, which civil rights groups say effectively bans affirmative action, a policy widely viewed as an “irreplaceable tool” to improve higher education, will have enormous consequences all but certain to reverse progress in the United States. Look no further than the dissenting opinions of Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson, who blasted the majority’s decision for showcasing a “let-them-eat-cake obliviousness” that would ultimately deliver a “tragedy for us all.”

We’ve combed through the most searing lines below: