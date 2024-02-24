5 hours ago

Fox News Aired Some Dumb Racist Shit About Trump’s New Sneakers This Week

Donald Trump holds a pair of sneakers while speaking on a stage.

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Donald Trump’s newly launched $399 “Never Surrender High-Tops” had Fox News gushing about his savvy appeal to Black voters this week.

Urgh.

“They love sneakers,” explained Fox commentator Raymond Arroyo. “This is a big deal. Certainly in the inner city.”

My reaction? This is one of the most frustrating parts about living in a hyper-segregated white supremacist society. White people often fundamentally misunderstand Black people and yet they are almost always in positions where they get to describe us and our culture authoritatively. That’s a problem. To say the least.

Watch my full video on the recent Fox fiasco below:

