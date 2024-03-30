2 hours ago

Easter Falls on Trans Day of Visibility This Year. The Right Blames Biden.

Coexisting holidays can be fun—remember Thanksgivukkah?

A protestor wears the transgender flag while standing in the Missouri Statehouse.

Charlie Riedel/AP

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Across social media, right-wing posters are complaining that President Joe Biden has usurped Easter. “Joe Biden just proclaimed that ‘Transgender Visibility Day’ is on Sunday,” once-presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy posted on X, “I wonder how he came up with that date.”

Except Biden, of course, did not come up with this date, he just issued a pretty standard proclamation recognizing it. (His administration also recently issued proclamations recognizing National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, Cesar Chavez Day, and Care Workers Recognition Month.)

Trans Day of Visibility has fallen on March 31 since it was created in 2010 by Rachel Crandall-Crocker, the executive director of Transgender Michigan. Crandall-Crocker recently told NPR she was hoping the day would be an opportunity for the trans community to come together and feel joy. That mission is important as ever as legislation across the country takes aim at the rights and safety of trans people, some of which, as my colleague Henry Carnell reported, cites anti-trans reporting coming from our country’s largest and most important newspaper, the New York Times

Meanwhile, Easter can fall on any Sunday from late March to mid-April. So basically, Easter falling on Trans Day of Visibility is no different from when Hannukah fell on Thanksgiving in 2013. Which was actually pretty cool! My mom got custom boxes of mints that commemorated “Thanksgivukkah,” and we had latkes with our turkey, which is a delicious combination and a concept I think we as a culture should revisit. And sometimes my birthday falls on Mother’s Day, which is less cool because it should really be about me, but then again, my mom was here first.

Point being, sometimes two holidays are on the same date. And Biden does not control the calendar or whatever forces dictate when Easter comes. So have a lovely Easter, and a lovely Trans Day of Visibility, and while you’re at, it remember what Crandall-Crocker learned from organizing the latter: “I changed the world. You don’t have to be perfect. Come and change it along with me.” 

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE

We’re falling behind our online fundraising goals and we can’t sustain coming up short on donations month after month. Perhaps you’ve heard? It is impossibly hard in the news business right now, with layoffs intensifying and fancy new startups and funding going kaput.

The crisis facing journalism and democracy isn’t going away anytime soon. And neither is Mother Jones, our readers, or our unique way of doing in-depth reporting that exists to bring about change.

Which is exactly why, despite the challenges we face, we just took a big gulp and joined forces with the Center for Investigative Reporting, a team of ace journalists who create the amazing podcast and public radio show Reveal.

If you can part with even just a few bucks, please help us pick up the pace of donations. We simply can’t afford to keep falling behind on our fundraising targets month after month.

Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery said it well to our team recently, and that team 100 percent includes readers like you who make it all possible: “This is a year to prove that we can pull off this merger, grow our audiences and impact, attract more funding and keep growing. More broadly, it’s a year when the very future of both journalism and democracy is on the line. We have to go for every important story, every reader/listener/viewer, and leave it all on the field. I’m very proud of all the hard work that’s gotten us to this moment, and confident that we can meet it.”

Let’s do this. If you can right now, please support Mother Jones and investigative journalism with an urgently needed donation today.

payment methods

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE

We’re falling behind our online fundraising goals and we can’t sustain coming up short on donations month after month. Perhaps you’ve heard? It is impossibly hard in the news business right now, with layoffs intensifying and fancy new startups and funding going kaput.

The crisis facing journalism and democracy isn’t going away anytime soon. And neither is Mother Jones, our readers, or our unique way of doing in-depth reporting that exists to bring about change.

Which is exactly why, despite the challenges we face, we just took a big gulp and joined forces with the Center for Investigative Reporting, a team of ace journalists who create the amazing podcast and public radio show Reveal.

If you can part with even just a few bucks, please help us pick up the pace of donations. We simply can’t afford to keep falling behind on our fundraising targets month after month.

Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery said it well to our team recently, and that team 100 percent includes readers like you who make it all possible: “This is a year to prove that we can pull off this merger, grow our audiences and impact, attract more funding and keep growing. More broadly, it’s a year when the very future of both journalism and democracy is on the line. We have to go for every important story, every reader/listener/viewer, and leave it all on the field. I’m very proud of all the hard work that’s gotten us to this moment, and confident that we can meet it.”

Let’s do this. If you can right now, please support Mother Jones and investigative journalism with an urgently needed donation today.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate