Special counsel Robert Mueller has charged a Russian-linked lawyer for making false statements to investigators about his conversations with former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates. Alex van der Zwaan, the son of Russian oligarch German Khan, is expected to appear for a plea hearing later this afternoon.

The charges come amid speculation that Gates is cooperating with Mueller’s investigation. In October, Gates and his business partner Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman, were indicted on fraud and money laundering charges.

Here is the charging document: