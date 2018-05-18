Looking for news you can trust?

Multiple students are dead after a shooting at a high school near Houston. According to law enforcement officials, a gunman entered a classroom in Santa Fe High School early Friday morning and began shooting.

The shooter, allegedly a student at the school, is in custody, and there are conflicting reports about how many fatalities have occurred, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez has said 8 to 10 people have been killed and that a school officer has been injured.

JUST IN – @SheriffEd_HCSO says anywhere between 8-10 fatalities at #SantaFe school shooting. Students and staff. School officer injured. #CNN — Stephanie Gallman (@sgallman) May 18, 2018

Shortly after news outlets began reporting on the shooting, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to express his condolences, saying early reports were “not looking very good.”

School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

This is the fifth mass shooting incident of 2018.