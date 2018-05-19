BBC Three has had a delightful morning live-tweeting the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. But as huge crowds gathered along the route to Windsor Castle to celebrate the royal nupitals, the online channel took a moment to look back across the Atlantic and troll Donald Trump.
“Just saying,” the BBC Three account tweeted, along with side-by-side pictures of the Windsor Castle audience and the famously paltry 2017 inauguration crowd on the National Mall in Washington, DC.
just saying ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/1zoOGFKeU3
— BBC Three (@bbcthree) May 19, 2018
Shoutout to Sean Spicer, who, seventeen months ago, declared Trump’s crowd “the largest audience to witness an inauguration, period.” Nope.