BBC Three has had a delightful morning live-tweeting the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. But as huge crowds gathered along the route to Windsor Castle to celebrate the royal nupitals, the online channel took a moment to look back across the Atlantic and troll Donald Trump.

“Just saying,” the BBC Three account tweeted, along with side-by-side pictures of the Windsor Castle audience and the famously paltry 2017 inauguration crowd on the National Mall in Washington, DC.

Shoutout to Sean Spicer, who, seventeen months ago, declared Trump’s crowd “the largest audience to witness an inauguration, period.” Nope.