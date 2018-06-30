Check Out These Amazing Signs From Today’s Massive Rallies to Protest Family Separation

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across the country Saturday to protest the draconian immigration detention policies employed by the Trump administration that separated more than 2,000 children from their parents.

On June 20, President Trump signed an executive order to end the family separation policy but did not issue any direction for reuniting the families that had already been torn apart. The Families Belong Together rally was organized to demand reunification and the end of family detention.

Here are some of the best signs we’ve seen at the marches far:

“To be clear, her brother made this sign,” her mother said. And still.#FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch pic.twitter.com/tmZQ1OKNOj — Kara Voght (@karavoght) June 30, 2018

These two are decked out in American flags. “Liberals have been shy about the flag,” they said. It’s time for the left to reclaim patriotism. pic.twitter.com/iY42SdzYww — Kara Voght (@karavoght) June 30, 2018