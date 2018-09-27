Sen. Orrin Hatch Just Made a Very, Very Cringey Comment About Christine Blasey Ford

Looking for news you can trust?

During a break in the Senate hearing Thursday with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) took his performance to a new level of cringeworthy.

Speaking to reporters, he called Ford an “attractive witness.” When asked to explain, he simply said, “She’s pleasing.”

Hatch also said he doesn’t find Ford to be “un-credible.”

Hatch just called Ford an “attractive witness.” Asked to elaborate what he meant, he said “she’s pleasing.” — Kate Irby (@kateirby) September 27, 2018

Asked if he believes Dr. Ford, Sen. Orrin Hatch says, "I don’t find her un-credible. I think she’s an attractive, good witness.” Sen. Hatch's spokesman clarified saying he uses "attractive" to "describe personalities, not appearances." https://t.co/zACQjdfQRd pic.twitter.com/x1XObzt0FO — ABC News (@ABC) September 27, 2018

Hatch, according to reporters, also seemed to think the nomination was still on track:

ME: Do you think the Kavanaugh nomination is still on track for a committee vote tomorrow? HATCH: “Yeah I do.” ME: And will he be voted out favorably? HATCH: “I think so.” — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 27, 2018

Yep.