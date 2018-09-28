Voices of Anguish and Hope from the Supreme Court Protests Today

Looking for news you can trust?

Less than a block from the hearing room where the Senate Judiciary Committee was voting to send Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh onto the full Senate for confirmation, hundreds of protestors rallied at the steps of the Supreme Court to register their discontent with Trump’s SCOTUS pick. Kavanaugh made a second and explosive appearance before the committee yesterday after it heard the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford, a psychology professor who says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when the two were in high school.

Survivors of sexual violence and their allies have erupted in outrage over Kavanaugh’s nomination since Ford’s allegation—and two others against the nominee—came to light. That fury boiled over after yesterday’s hearing when Republican Senate Judiciary members did not indicate that Ford’s testimony did anything to change their minds about Kavanaugh’s qualifications for the country’s highest court.

Outside of the Supreme Court, women stood on a podium to share personal stories of sexual assault and lead the crowd in chants. At one point, folk singer and protest icon Joan Baez even stopped by to lead the group in “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around,” one of her classicprotest songs from the civil rights movement. After the vote, the crowd organized into a march around the US Capitol.

I spoke with some of the women who had come to show solidarity with Dr. Ford. Here are there stories: