An Illustrated Guide to the Swamp Creature Who Could Be the Next Interior Secretary

Dear Reader,

“Remember the Big Story in the Russia Scandal.” That's my new column looking at the latest revelations in the Trump-Russia affair—and what they really mean. I hope you'll check it out, and I hope you'll help me and my team in Washington keep digging in 2019 with a year-end donation. Believe me, I don't like asking for your money, but to continue producing our kickass journalism, we can't afford to come up short on our $400,000 goal.

“Remember the Big Story in the Russia Scandal:” David Corn on the latest revelations in the Trump-Russia affair—and what they really mean. Please make a year-end donation today to help us reach our $400,000 goal so David and his team can keep digging in 2019.