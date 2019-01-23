Trump Rejects Pelosi’s Suggestion to Postpone State of the Union Address

Looking for news you can trust?

It took an entire week, but on Wednesday, President Donald Trump finally responded to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recommendation to postpone the State of the Union address until after the government reopens, saying that he would deliver the speech as originally planned in the chamber of the US House.

Trump claimed that after speaking to officials at the Department of Defense and Secret Service, he concluded that Pelosi’s security concerns due to the partial government shutdown were unfounded. “Therefore I will be honoring your invitation, and fulfilling my Constitutional duty, to deliver important information to the people and Congress of the United States of America regarding the State of our Union,” Trump wrote in the letter.

“It would be so very sad for our Country if the State of the Union were not delivered on time, on schedule, and very importantly, on location!”

President Trump’s letter to Speaker Pelosi on the State of the Union pic.twitter.com/B4QN9hDJnv — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 23, 2019

