The Latest Attempt to Take Down AOC Ended Just as Spectacularly As You’d Expect

Yet another conservative attempt to take down Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has backfired.

The latest allegation is that Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) must have hired her partner Riley Roberts because he has a House of Representatives email address. Ocasio-Cortez quickly responded that Roberts is not on her staff and only has the email address so he can see her Google Calendar.

Actually this cal designation is a permission so he can have access to my Google Cal. Congressional spouses get Gcal access all the time. Next time check your facts before you tweet nonsense. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 15, 2019

On Friday morning, a viral tweet from Luke Thompson, the co-host of a podcast about the Constitution, claimed that Roberts was “drawing a salary on the taxpayer’s dime.” Charlie Kirk, the president of the right-wing group Turning Point USA, followed up by saying there was “strong evidence” Ocasio-Cortez was violating Congressional ethics rules. Fox News ominously claimed that Ocasio-Cortez was “facing ethics questions.”

A spokesperson for the House’s Office of the Chief Administrative Officer told the Washington Post, “From time to time, at the request of members, spouses and partners are provided House email accounts for the purposes of viewing the member’s calendar.”

“Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s partner, Mr. Roberts, has no official position, paid or otherwise, with her congressional office,” Saikat Chakrabarti, her chief of staff, told the Post, “Members of Congress have very tightly scheduled calendars that their family members and partners are allowed to access to make personal plans around official schedules.”

Previous attempts to embarrass Ocasio-Cortez by sharing a video of her dancing in college or a fake “nude” selfie have ended just as poorly.