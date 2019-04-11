2 hours ago

Julian Assange Has Been Arrested After Nearly Seven Years in the Ecuadorian Embassy

The WikiLeaks founder was seen being forcibly removed and shouting, “UK must resist.”

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested Thursday morning, nearly seven years after he took refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London. 

“He has been taken into custody at a central London police station where he will remain, before being presented before Westminster Magistrates’ Court as soon as is possible,” London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Police later confirmed that Assange had been “further arrested” by US authorities in relation to an extradition warrant.

Law enforcement officials were seen dragging Assange out of the building while he shouted, “They must resist! UK resist!” 

In a video message, Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno said that the government was withdrawing diplomatic asylum status to the controversial WikiLeaks founder for repeatedly “violating international conventions and protocol of coexistence.” 

WikiLeaks has since slammed the arrest, claiming that the Ecuadorian government had “illegally terminated” Assange’s political asylum. The group also sought donations.

Assange took refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in 2012 while facing extradition to Sweden over charges of sexual assault.

This is a breaking news post. We’ll be updating as more information becomes available.

