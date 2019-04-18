For as long as Trump has been in office there have been people who have thought he should be impeached. But with today’s release of Robert Mueller’s report, the population of Impeach Trump rose significantly.

Some of these new residents are young and in Congress!

Mueller’s report is clear in pointing to Congress’ responsibility in investigating obstruction of justice by the President. It is our job as outlined in Article 1, Sec 2, Clause 5 of the US Constitution. As such, I’ll be signing onto @RashidaTlaib’s impeachment resolution. https://t.co/CgPZJiULOL — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 18, 2019

Many know I take no pleasure in discussions of impeachment. I didn’t campaign on it, & rarely discuss it unprompted. We all prefer working on our priorities: pushing Medicare for All, tackling student loans, & a Green New Deal. But the report squarely puts this on our doorstep. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 18, 2019

Other new residents are old and used to be in Congress!

“Tampering with witnesses, trying to influence their testimony, trying to stop an investigation… these are very serious acts and they’re an abuse of power.” Former congresswoman Elizabeth Holtzman, who helped impeach Nixon, gives her take on the Mueller report#newsnight pic.twitter.com/rjVsg4IAnO — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) April 18, 2019

Some new residents are actually magazines. (Thanks, Citizens United!)

The Mueller Report Is a Challenge to Congress: Save the Republic. Impeach the President. https://t.co/p06JgBlX5Y via @CharlesPPierce pic.twitter.com/sZbHxRNr07 — Esquire (@esquire) April 18, 2019

Some people aren’t yet ready to move to Impeach Trump but are not ruling it out.

Asked what he means by Congress holding the president "accountable" and whether it could mean impeachment, House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler says, "That's one possibility, there are others." https://t.co/e0CUPK2VGy pic.twitter.com/Ld7V4DESZL — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 18, 2019

Some people though are ruling it out.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer says it would not be "worthwhile at this point" for House Democrats to pursue impeachment in the aftermath of the release of a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report https://t.co/L1xfKScfty pic.twitter.com/pw2wiFu5bz — CNN (@CNN) April 18, 2019

A lot of people are not happy with it being ruled out.

Is this quote supposed to be from Bill Barr? https://t.co/PLUfGUAYeR — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) April 18, 2019

this is an abdication of constitutional responsibility https://t.co/kKqG06SGIv — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) April 18, 2019

Truly amazing to see the Democrats extend their theory of "People will get mad at us if we do the things we're supposed to believe in" to encompass not just things like poverty relief or healthcare but the basic requirements of the constitution — Tom Scocca (@tomscocca) April 18, 2019

And so other people have been whispering to reporters on background about how they really truly are open to moving to Impeach Trump!

Senior House Dem aide tells me the messaging from Dems is that Mueller needs to come to the Hill and that full documents are needed. Hoyer ruling out impeachment was "clearly off message." — Sam Stein (@samstein) April 18, 2019

They need to look into the schools! What are the schools like? And the late night food options! Does Impeach Trump have good options? Is it cold in the winter? How cold? Hot in the summer? Like sweltering? Is it a dry heat? A wet heat? Is there precipitation? If so, how much? What is the housing market like? The arts scene? What about the dating scene? Congress must look into these things before committing to moving to this town.