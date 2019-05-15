22 hours ago

Outrage and Dire Warnings After Alabama Effectively Bans Abortion

“This ban is dangerous and exceptionally cruel.”

As Republicans lawmakers in Alabama shared fist bumps and cheers after passing a measure that would effectively ban abortions in the state, Democrats and reproductive rights activists around the country are expressing outrage over the legislation, which many fear could trigger a Supreme Court challenge to Roe v. Wade.

The measure, which is expected to be signed by Alabama’s pro-life Republican governor, would be the most restrictive abortion ban in the country. It would also make it a felony punishable of up to 99 years in prison for doctors who perform abortions. In a particularly controversial move, Republicans rejected the inclusion of exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

Democratic White House hopefuls were nearly unanimous in condemning the bill and warned that the bill was designed to ignite a renewed fight to roll back abortion rights on the national level.

The Alabama vote—which comes at a time when other states such as Georgia and Kentucky are seeking limit abortion access with so-called “heartbeat bills”—follows Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s own warning earlier this week that conservative members of the court were increasingly eager to overturn established legal precedents. In doing so, Breyer cited Planned Parenthood v. Casey, a 1992 ruling that essentially upheld Roe—a reference widely interpreted as an indication that he believes abortion rights are in danger.

Appearing on CNN Wednesday morning, Alabama Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton (D) slammed the bill for making the women of Alabama “the model of the new Roe v. Wade.” He continued, “I think that this is just a horrible bill, and hopefully, if it gets to that level to the Supreme Court, the Supreme Court will not select this as a test case.” 

Reproductive rights groups and other prominent activists also voiced their anger. Almost immediately after the bill’s passage on Tuesday, the ACLU announced that it would mount a legal challenge to stop it from becoming law.

One More Thing

And it's a big one. Mother Jones is launching a new Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on the corruption that is both the cause and result of the crisis in our democracy.

The more we thought about how Mother Jones can have the most impact right now, the more we realized that so many stories come down to corruption: People with wealth and power putting their interests first—and often getting away with it.

Our goal is to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We're aiming to create a reporting position dedicated to uncovering corruption, build a team, and let them investigate for a year—publishing our stories in a concerted window: a special issue of our magazine, video and podcast series, and a dedicated online portal so they don't get lost in the daily deluge of headlines and breaking news.

We want to go all in, and we've got seed funding to get started—but we're looking to raise $500,000 in donations this spring so we can go even bigger. You can read about why we think this project is what the moment demands and what we hope to accomplish—and if you like how it sounds, please help us go big with a tax-deductible donation today.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate