6 hours ago

Bernie Sanders Torches Trump for Arguing Against Mueller Testimony

“You are not a dictator.”

Jerry Mennenga/ZUMA

Sen. Bernie Sanders attacked President Donald Trump for objecting to congressional testimony from Robert Mueller, suggesting in a tweet Monday that any potential action by the president to thwart Mueller’s testimony would be unconstitutional. 

“You are not a dictator,” Sanders wrote.

Sanders’ remarks added to the wave of condemnation on Sunday after the president suddenly backtracked on his own statements claiming he’d be open to a Mueller testimony and announced that he did not support such an event after all. “Bob Mueller should not testify,” he tweeted. “No redos for the Dems!” 

Trump’s resistance to Mueller’s testimony signaled yet another potential move by the president and his allies to refuse to comply with various investigations launched by House Democrats. The most recent of which took place last week, when Attorney General William Barr refused to appear at a House hearing on the Mueller report. Trump’s tweet on Sunday came just hours after Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.), a member of the House Judiciary Committee, said that Democrats were working on scheduling Mueller’s testimony for May 15.

Any of the president’s possible concerns with the special counsel testifying were likely heightened after House Democrats released a letter Mueller had written to Barr that outlined his frustrations with the attorney general’s handling of the Mueller report. 

One More Thing

And it's a big one. Mother Jones is launching a new Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on the corruption that is both the cause and result of the crisis in our democracy.

The more we thought about how Mother Jones can have the most impact right now, the more we realized that so many stories come down to corruption: People with wealth and power putting their interests first—and often getting away with it.

Our goal is to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We're aiming to create a reporting position dedicated to uncovering corruption, build a team, and let them investigate for a year—publishing our stories in a concerted window: a special issue of our magazine, video and podcast series, and a dedicated online portal so they don't get lost in the daily deluge of headlines and breaking news.

We want to go all in, and we've got seed funding to get started—but we're looking to raise $500,000 in donations this spring so we can go even bigger. You can read about why we think this project is what the moment demands and what we hope to accomplish—and if you like how it sounds, please help us go big with a tax-deductible donation today.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate