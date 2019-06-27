1 hour ago

Here’s How the 2020 Candidates Reacted to Today’s Supreme Court Ruling on Gerrymandering

The presidential hopefuls weighed in on Twitter about gerrymandering.

Aurora Samperio/Zuma

The Supreme Court issued a ruling Thursday finding that partisan gerrymandering can’t be blocked by federal courts, effectively allowing state legislatures to draw district lines in such a way as to disadvantage either political party. On Twitter, the 2020 Democratic hopefuls pounced on the opportunity to weigh in.

Several candidates, including New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Washington Governor Jay Inslee, called gerrymandering a “disgrace.”

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren called the decision “an abomination.”

Still other candidates pointed out that gerrymandering can be used to weaken the voting power of communities of color.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker promised a new Voting Rights Act to remove barriers to voting access.

Texas Representative Beto O’Rourke also unveiled a plan to strengthen voting rights.

Others made broader statements about the harmful consequences of the Supreme Court’s decision.

 

 

DOES IT FEEL LIKE POLITICS IS AT A BREAKING POINT?

Headshot of Editor in Chief of Mother Jones, Clara Jeffery

It sure feels that way to me, and here at Mother Jones, we’ve been thinking a lot about what journalism needs to do differently, and how we can have the biggest impact.

We kept coming back to one word: corruption. Democracy and the rule of law being undermined by those with wealth and power for their own gain. So we're launching an ambitious Mother Jones Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on systemic corruption, and asking the MoJo community to help crowdfund it.

We aim to hire, build a team, and give them the time and space needed to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We want to dig into the forces and decisions that have allowed massive conflicts of interest, influence peddling, and win-at-all-costs politics to flourish.

It's unlike anything we've done, and we have seed funding to get started, but we're looking to raise $500,000 from readers by July when we'll be making key budgeting decisions—and the more resources we have by then, the deeper we can dig. If our plan sounds good to you, please help kickstart it with a tax-deductible donation today.

Thanks for reading—whether or not you can pitch in today, or ever, I'm glad you're with us.

Signed by Clara Jeffery

Clara Jeffery, Editor-in-Chief

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

Share your feedback: We’re planning to launch a new version of the comments section. Help us test it.