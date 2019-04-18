50 mins ago

“This Is a Disgrace”: 2020 Dems Demand the Unredacted Mueller Report

Bill Barr has become the newest campaign issue.

It didn’t take long for Robert Mueller’s report on contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia to become an issue in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. More than a dozen declared and potential White House hopefuls quickly weighed in on Twitter, with several prominent candidates blasting the Justice Department for including so many redactions:

Democrats directed much of their fire at Attorney General William Barr, who held a widely criticized press conference before the redacted report’s release Thursday morning, during which he repeatedly said there had been “no collusion” between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Mueller, who has not commented publicly on his office’s work beyond court filings and the occasional blunt email from his spokesman, is not likely to keep quiet for much longer. Rep. Jarrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said Thursday he plans to “subpoena for the full report and the underlying materials” while also requesting that Mueller testify no later than May 23. On Twitter, several Democratic contenders echoed the call for Mueller to address lawmakers.

The candidates also used the occasion to urge supporters to sign petitions calling for the release of the unredacted report and for Barr’s resignation.

But one undeclared candidate simply held his tongue.

