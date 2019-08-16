2 hours ago

Trump Fat-Shamed a Supporter. It Went Just How You Would Imagine.

“Everything’s good. I love the guy.”

Preston Ehrler/Zuma

President Donald Trump ridiculed a man’s weight at a Thursday night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.

“That guy’s got a serious weight problem. Go home. Start exercising,” Trump said as protestors were being led out of the venue, according to the Associated Press. “Got a bigger problem than I do.”

But it turns out, the man Trump had thought was a protestor turned out to be a fan. After the rally, Frank Dawson identified himself as the subject of Trump’s taunts, and he’s surprisingly cool with the president—insults and all.

“Everything’s good. I love the guy,” Dawson told Fox News. “He’s the best thing that ever happened to this country.”

Trump rewarded his good-natured supporter with a phone call Friday morning in which he reportedly claimed he was actually berating someone else. Fat-shaming is clearly a valid line of attack for the president—as long as it’s directed at Democrats.

