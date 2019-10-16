2 hours ago

During the Democratic Debate, Trump Vetoed a Measure to Block Funding for Border Wall

Meanwhile, there wasn’t a single question on immigration.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

On Tuesday evening, as 12 Democratic presidential hopefuls debated policy ideas about healthcare, gun control measures, and protecting reproductive rights, President Donald Trump once again vetoed legislation that would end his declaration of a national emergency at the southern border and prevent him from building his wall. 

It’s the sixth veto of Trump’s presidency and comes seven months after he first vetoed a similar measure in March, which had been passed by the Senate in a 59-41 vote, with twelve Republicans siding with Democrats. This bill would have halted the president’s emergency declaration to funnel $3.6 billion in Defense Department funding to build more sections of his wall at the Southern border; the bill the president vetoed last night was nearly identical. “In short, the situation on our southern border remains a national emergency, and our Armed Forces are still needed to help confront it,” Trump wrote in his message to the Senate Tuesday just after 9 p.m., an hour into the Democratic debate. Congress could override the President’s veto with a two-thirds majority of votes in the Senate, but that is unlikely to occur, the New York Times reports.

Building a wall at the southern border has long been a drawn-out battle at the center of Trump’s aggressive and contentious crackdown on immigration reform. And Democrats have fought tooth and nail throughout Trump’s presidency to block his efforts to succeed in that plan, as well as to put a halt to his detention of refugees and his controversial family separation policy.

But during Tuesday’s three-hour Democratic presidential debate, there wasn’t a single question about immigration. Even some of the candidates later expressed disappointment with how this subject, as well as ones on climate change and LBGTQ, were not part of the discussion.

MORE HARD-HITTING JOURNALISM

In 2014, before Donald Trump announced his run for president, we knew we had to do something different to address the fundamental challenge facing journalism: how hard-hitting reporting that can hold the powerful accountable can survive as the bottom falls out of the news business.

Being a nonprofit, we started planning The Moment for Mother Jones, a special campaign to raise $25 million for key investments to make Mother Jones the strongest watchdog it can be. Five years later, readers have stepped up and contributed an astonishing $23 million in gifts and future pledges. This is an incredible statement from the Mother Jones community in the face of huge threats—both economic and political—against the free press.

Read more about The Moment and see what we've been able to accomplish thanks to readers' incredible generosity so far, and please join them today. Your gift will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $500,000 total, during this critical moment for journalism.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.