Impeachment Liveblog: Former Ambassador to Ukraine to Testify

Marie Yovanovitch, the former US ambassador to Ukraine, is testifying before the House today in a closed-door session. Yovanovitch’s abrupt dismissal in May is listed in the whistleblower complaint as one of the disturbing incidents that predated President Donald Trump’s July 25 phone call with the Ukrainian leader. Meanwhile, all eyes are still on Giuliani after two of his associates were indicted on Thursday on campaign finance violations.

Follow along for the latest:

10 a.m. ET: Dan Friedman takes a look at the various claims Giuliani has made about Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, his two recently-arrested associates who helped efforts to dig dirt on Joe Biden:

To review, Trump’s former lawyer, Dowd, and current lawyer, Giuliani, both say they represent Parnas and Fruman. Giuliani says Parnas and Fruman helped him work for Trump seeking dirt on Biden, and that he worked for them on other matters. Also he may have talked about doing a gas deal with Parnas in Uzbekistan. Having trouble tracking all that? It seems like Giuliani is too.

9:40 a.m. ET: Maryland’s Republican Gov. Larry Hogan comes out in support of the impeachment inquiry. “I’m not ready to say I support impeachment and the removal of the president, but I do think we should have an impeachment inquiry,” he told PBS’s Firing Line.

Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan: "I think we do need an inquiry because we have to get to the bottom of it. I'm not ready to say I support impeachment and the removal of the president but I do think we have to have an impeachment inquiry." pic.twitter.com/GjaBhOUWA1 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 11, 2019

7:30 a.m. ET: After the State Department blocked his deposition, US ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland will now testify before lawmakers next Thursday.