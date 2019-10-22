Obamacare Premiums Are Down in 2020

Oh hey, look at this:
Nearly three years into President Trump’s aggressive efforts to undermine the Affordable Care Act, prices…will actually drop next year, and the number of insurers offering plans will go up.
Here it is in chart form:
Not bad.
