Trump Wants You to Know What Tulsi Gabbard Has to Say About Her Own Party

Hillary Clinton brings the strangest people together.

Brian Cahn/ZUMA Wire

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) seems to relish her role as an outsider Democratic candidate. At Wednesday night’s debate she was happy to double down on her past claims that there’s “rot” within the party exemplified by establishment figures like Hillary Clinton.

President Donald Trump’s campaign is enjoying the dynamic too, perhaps recognizing Gabbard’s potential to provoke fractures in the Democratic Party. Trump’s “War Room” Twitter account is putting Gabbard’s attacks on her own party in front of its nearly 400,000 followers:

The edited clip doesn’t include the part of her answer that lumped Trump in with what she characterizes as damaging American imperialist foreign policy.

Many Democrats, including Clinton, have speculated that Gabbard could mount a third party or independent bid after exiting the Democratic contest. Gabbard has denied such plans.

