3 hours ago

Mike Bloomberg Is Way Richer Than People Realize

The ultimate visual comparison.

Michael Bloomberg is rich. Really, really rich.

With $62.8 billion to his name, the former New York City mayor and CEO of the eponymous Bloomberg L.P. has a greater net worth—a far greater net worth—than all the other Democratic presidential candidates combined. (Tom Steyer’s $1.6 billion? That’s quaint.) It’s a fortune that is more than 20 times greater than estimates of President Donald Trump’s. Bloomberg alone could pay for NASA’s plans to send astronauts to the moon once again—and he’d still have enough to buy Fox News (or at least, all Fox Corporation stock in existence).

It’s nearly impossible to conceptualize just how much money Bloomberg has. So we made an animation to help show the scale of the latecomer Democratic presidential candidate’s wealth. Get ready.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.