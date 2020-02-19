Mike Bloomberg Is Way Richer Than People Realize

Michael Bloomberg is rich. Really, really rich.

With $62.8 billion to his name, the former New York City mayor and CEO of the eponymous Bloomberg L.P. has a greater net worth—a far greater net worth—than all the other Democratic presidential candidates combined. (Tom Steyer’s $1.6 billion? That’s quaint.) It’s a fortune that is more than 20 times greater than estimates of President Donald Trump’s. Bloomberg alone could pay for NASA’s plans to send astronauts to the moon once again—and he’d still have enough to buy Fox News (or at least, all Fox Corporation stock in existence).

It’s nearly impossible to conceptualize just how much money Bloomberg has. So we made an animation to help show the scale of the latecomer Democratic presidential candidate’s wealth. Get ready.