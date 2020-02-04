37 mins ago

A Parkland Dad Interrupts Trump’s State of the Union

Fred Guttenberg said he was there as a guest of Nancy Pelosi.

Fred Guttenberg with a photo of his 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, shortly after she was killed in the 2018 massacre in Parkland, Florida.Jose A. Iglesias/Miami Herald/AP

As Trump claimed that the Second Amendment was “under siege” in his state of the union address Tuesday night, he was interrupted by a father from Parkland, Florida.

Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was killed in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, tweeted before the speech that he was attending as a guest of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He shouted out about “victims of gun violence like my daughter,” according to HuffPost’s Matt Fuller. Security escorted Guttenberg out of the House chamber.

Parkland survivor and activist David Hogg quickly tweeted his support for Guttenberg.

Trump mentioned gun violence in his speech only in an attempt to gin up fear against undocumented immigrants and sanctuary laws. His speech used the phrase “criminal alien” five times.

Watch Gutenberg describe his protest modus operandi:

“If you’re on the wrong side of this issue, I’m going to work with every ounce of my fiber to fire you. That’s the bottom line. You don’t deserve to serve.”

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

