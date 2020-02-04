1 hour ago

Donald Trump Gave a Terrible State of the Union Speech. Nancy Pelosi Ripped It Up.

Patrick Semansky/AP

When President Donald Trump wrapped up his State of the Union speech on Tuesday night, it was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s unprecedented, unspoken reaction that stole the show.

As rapturous Republicans applauded, a stony-faced Pelosi stood behind the president, shuffled printed copies of his speech, and then ripped them in half. She tossed the torn pages in front of her, completing a made-for-GIF sequence that will no doubt dominate cable television postmortems of the president’s big night—an instant meme that rivals her sly sarcasm-clap at the last State of the Union.

Before he began his annual address to Congress tonight, the president appeared to snub Pelosi’s offer of a handshake, as he handed over a folder containing his speech.

Watch:

A NBC producer tweeted out Pelosi’s words soon after. Asked why she tore up the speech, Pelosi said, “It was the courteous thing to do considering the alternative.”

And here’s the GIF:

 

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

