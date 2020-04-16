Ivanka Trump Ditched Her Own Stay at Home Advice to Spend Passover in New Jersey

“I want to wish everybody a very happy Passover, but this year is going to be different,” President Donald Trump said in a video message last week to mark the start of the eight days of the Passover holiday. “You won’t be sitting tightly-knit together in a temple. You’ll be in your homes. You’ll be helping our country, frankly.”

That doesn’t seem to apply to Ivanka Trump. The New York Times reports that the first daughter and her family traveled to Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey last week to celebrate the Jewish holiday, flouting federal recommendations and her own advice to stay home in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus as the death toll continues to rise across the country. New Jersey has become another state where the number of cases have spiked in recent days.

Trump has remained encamped at her father’s Bedminster club, where she continues to offer parenting tips and advice on managing the public health crisis.

As we enter the new week, let’s keep each other safe by following @CDCgov guidance to wear a mask or face covering when out in public. You can find instructions online on how to make your own mask. (I made Arabella’s and she made mine – yes, she stitched USA on it!!) #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/rByFGkvNwG — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 12, 2020

While so much is uncertain in these difficult times, I hope this Easter Sunday you are able to take solace in your faith and family, even if remotely. Join me in praying for protection of those on the frontlines battling COVID-19 & everyone, globally, who is hurting right now.🙏 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 12, 2020

The flagrant disregard for the nation’s stay-at-home orders once more underscores the vast gulf between the virtuous public persona the first daughter has relentlessly curated and her private conduct (i.e. use of private email while engaging in government business). Those attempts, to put it mildly, have often fallen flat.