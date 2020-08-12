For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

Until the election, we’re bringing you “The Trump Files,” a daily dose of telling episodes, strange but true stories, or curious scenes from the life of GOP nominee Donald Trump.

Most parents who go skiing with their families probably want to keep their kids from crashing or plummeting down the slopes. Donald apparently has other ideas, as journalist Jonathan Van Meter found out when he spoke to the Trump kids in 2010 for New York magazine.

“We were sort of bred to be competitive,” says Ivanka. “Dad encourages it. I remember skiing with him and we were racing. I was ahead, and he reached his ski pole out and pulled me back.” Eric laughs. “He would try to push me over, just so he could beat his 10-year-old son down the mountain.”

There’s no word on whether Donald, who thinks exercise and sports are a waste of energy, is still shoving his children (or grandchildren) down mountainsides.