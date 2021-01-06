Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

The chaos unfolded slowly, but jolted like an earthquake. At first it was hard to believe it was actually happening, even if it seemed obvious it could happen. First we watched an indignant mob of Trump supporters, high on the president’s speech, overtake barricades surrounding the Capitol building. Then they were closer to the Capitol doors. Then inside. Then in the House and Senate chambers and Congressional office.

For several hours on Wednesday afternoon, the day Congress met to ratify Joe Biden’s electoral collage victory, the United States Capitol was overrun by rioters, insurrectionists, seditionists, Trumpists. The photographers covering the melee—both from inside the building and among the crowd outside—faced a chaotic, hostile situation, but made incredible, important photos throughout it all. Here are just a few.