Donald Trump One Year Ago Today: Coronavirus “Will Go Away”

By March 10, 2020, the novel coronavirus was already spreading unchecked in the United States. Six hundred cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, and 26 people had died—numbers that would rise precipitously in the following days.

When asked about the potential economic impact of the virus, Trump responded, “We’re doing a great job with it. And it will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away.”

As for testing, which the administration struggled to scale up in the early weeks of the outbreak, Trump said, “The testing has gone very well. And when people need a test, they can get a test.”

At the beginning of what would turn out to be the most dreadful year in recent memory, Trump concluded, “A lot of good things are going to happen.”

