It’s no secret that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is willing to do almost anything to get under Democrats’ skin, from harassing House colleague Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to posting a transphobic poster across from the office of colleague Marie Newman, who has a trans daughter. But this week, she may have hit a new low by comparing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s mandate that all members wear masks on the chamber floor to the Nazi’s treatment of Jews during the Holocaust.

During an appearance on a conservative podcast, “The Water Cooler,” Greene took aim at Pelosi, calling her a hypocrite for asking Republican members to provide proof of their vaccinations before entering the House chamber maskless. “You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany,” Greene said. “And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”

Back in 2018, Greene speculated that California’s worsening wildfires had been set deliberately by a Jewish-owned space laser. Which is to say that she has a history of antisemitic behavior. Her outrageous comments were called out by Democratic legislators and watchdog groups, among others.

The Holocaust: The systematic murder of 6 million Jews. Mask-wearing: A simple act that costs you nothing and saves lives. Marjorie Taylor Greene: A troubled person who is unfit to serve in Congress. https://t.co/pSEXRrqiTZ — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) May 21, 2021

I try not to give Marjorie Taylor Greene oxygen because there’s nothing she wants more than attention. But this is next level craziness. https://t.co/8OQJpvoiat — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 22, 2021

“You can never compare health-related restrictions with yellow stars, gas chambers & other Nazi atrocities,” noted the American Jewish Congress, which called on Greene to apologize.

You can never compare health-related restrictions with yellow stars, gas chambers & other Nazi atrocities. Such comparisons demean the Holocaust & contaminate American political speech. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene must immediately retract and apologize.https://t.co/pdU8H8h2tO — American Jewish Congress (@AJCongress) May 21, 2021

Instead, she spent the better part of her Saturday tweeting at AOC for criticizing America’s weapons deals with Israel.