Watch: Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene Combine Forces at a Rally in Florida

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has proven once again that Republicans who’ve backed the QAnon conspiracy theory, which suggests a deep-state group of Satan-worshiping elites run a child sex ring, seem to have no problem whatsoever supporting a Republican politician in the midst of an actual sex trafficking scandal.

Gaetz is currently under investigation in Florida for allegations that he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid prostitutes. But he was given a hero’s welcome last night at The Villages, the mammoth retirement community north of Orlando, where he appeared with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), a former QAnon enthusiast.

The rally was the first stop on the duo’s new “America First” tour, where they plan to target the “radical left” and focus on “ending America’s forever-wars, fixing the border Joe Biden broke on day one, prioritizing Americans, not illegal migrants, reshoring industries sold to foreign adversaries, ensuring real election integrity, and taking on the threat of the Chinese Communist Party,” Gaetz told Politico last month.

But judging from footage of last nights event, the “America First” tour is, of course, all about Donald Trump, and continuing the lie that the election was stolen from him. “I’ve just got to check something, I just want to make sure I’m in the right place,” Greene asked the crowd. “Tell me, who is your president?”

“Trump!” came the reply.

“That’s my president, too,” Greene said. “I just want to be sure I’m with friends and family, not with antifa or BLM or democratic socialists.”

Watch the video here: