Protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis for the second straight night Friday in the wake of the shooting death of a man by a US Marshals task force on Thursday.

Authorities said Friday that 32-year-old Winston Boogie Smith Jr., who was was wanted for allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm, fired a gun before two deputies shot him inside a parked car.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension told local reporters that there is no bodycam or squad car footage of the shooting because the Marshals do not allow them on their North Star Fugitive Task Force. Protesters have asked anyone who might have cellphone footage of the shooting to come forward.

According to NBC News, nine people have been arrested on charges related to the protests, including suspicion of riot, assault, arson, and damage to property.

Smith’s killing comes just over a year after police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd by kneeling on his neck while Floyd was handcuffed and lying on his stomach. The video of Floyd struggling to breathe, calling for his mother, and crying out in pain sparked nationwide protests and calls for a racial reckoning in 2020, and Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder in April.