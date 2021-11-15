Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter

Trump guru Stephen K. Bannon surrendered to federal authorities on Monday morning after defying a subpoena from the select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

On Friday, the Department of Justice charged Bannon with two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to appear for a deposition and hand over documents to the select committee. The committee has also subpoenaed a series of big-name Trump administration officials and aides, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn, conservative lawyer John Eastman, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and senior adviser Stephen Miller.

Bannon’s decision to flout the committee’s subpoenas set a trend among high-level Trump aides, some of whom followed him in refusing to comply. After Bannon publicly defied the committee, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows failed to appear for a deposition the committee had ordered him to attend.

As my colleagues Abigail Weinberg and Daniel Friedman reported on Friday, Bannon’s indictment “may now spur cooperation from Meadows and others who have been subpoenaed.”

Bannon is expected to be arraigned in federal court later Monday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more updates.