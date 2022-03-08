Guilty: Jury Convicts Insurrectionist in First January 6 Trial

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter

The first criminal trial of a January 6 insurrectionist has reached its dramatic conclusion: Guilty on all counts.

Guy Reffitt, a Three Percenter militia member who wore a helmet and body armor as he confronted police defending the Capitol, was found guilty of obstructing the certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. The 41-year-old Texan was also found guilty of illegally carrying a gun in the mob that day and threatening his children in a (thwarted) attempt to keep authorities in the dark.

The New York Times explains the significance of the conviction for the ongoing efforts to prosecute the Capitol assailants:

The trial, in Federal District Court in Washington, was a victory for the Justice Department, which has only just begun the marathon process of bringing to trial scores of rioters accused of storming the Capitol or assaulting the police outside it on Jan. 6, 2021.