Russian Oligarchs Are Hurrying Their Jets and Yachts to Safety. America Is Letting Them.

For years, Russian oligarchs have prepared for the possibility that Western governments might try to come after their wealth. Thanks to decades of relatively lax regulations on plane registration and boat ownership, many of Vladimir Putin’s closest allies are now rushing their most valuable assets to safety.

It shouldn’t be difficult to seize—or at least freeze and hang onto—the wealth Russian oligarchs have deposited in the West. After all, a mega-yacht is hard to miss, and private jets, some of the most valuable assets that can be purchased, can barely move across an airport taxiway without being directed and tracked by air traffic controllers. Earlier this week, France did manage to seize the 290-foot Amore Vero, owned by close Putin associate Igor Sechin, but it was one of the few oligarch-linked items taken since the war started.

But, as the Washington Post reported on Friday, American and European governments are finding their hands tied in actually taking control of the assets.

Rep. Stephen F. Lynch (D-Mass.) said the FAA’s aircraft registration system is flawed and undercuts the nation’s ability to oversee or punish Russian oligarchs and a range of other potential bad actors. He said the FAA has for years been “highly unresponsive” on the issue of making sure the agency knows who is registering and leasing planes in the United States. Lynch said he agrees with the measures President Biden took to bar Russian flights. “But knowing the state of the law and administrative inadequacies, I’m less optimistic for his success unless we change the registration process,” Lynch said. “We can’t tell if they’re Sinaloa or Hezbollah,” Lynch said, citing the Mexican drug cartel and Lebanese militia. “We can’t tell if they’re Russian either.”