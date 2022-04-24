18 mins ago

Elizabeth Warren Is Fresh Out of Patience for Kevin McCarthy

“Kevin McCarthy is a liar and a traitor.”

Tom Williams/Getty

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine.

When asked about the Kevin McCarthy tapes on Sunday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren did not mince words. “Kevin McCarthy is a liar and a traitor,” Warren told CNN’s State of the Union. “This is outrageous.”

On Friday, the New York Times shared new reporting, including audio, which showed the House Minority Leader caught in a lie about Jan. 6. After the attack on the Capitol, according to the tapes, McCarthy said that his “recommendation” for then-president Donald Trump would be to resign. The tapes contradict McCarthy’s denials that he’d ever pushed Trump to resign.

On Sunday, Warren also said McCarthy’s apparent lies are indicative of a larger problem in the GOP regarding Jan. 6. “That is really the illness that pervades the Republican leadership right now,” she said. “They say one thing to the American public and something else in private.”

“They understand that it is wrong what happened—an attempt to overthrow our government—and the Republicans instead want to continue to try to figure out how to make [the] 2020 election different instead of spending their energy on how it is that we go forward in order to build an economy, in order to make this country work better for the people who sent us to Washington.”

“Shame on Kevin McCarthy,” Warren concluded.

REAL QUICK, REAL URGENT

Minority rule, corruption, disinformation, attacks on those who dare tell the truth: There is a direct line from what's happening in Russia and Ukraine to what's happening here at home. And that's what MoJo's Monika Bauerlein writes about in "Their Fight Is Our Fight" to unpack the information war we find ourselves in and share a few examples to show why the power of independent, reader-supported journalism is such a threat to authoritarians.

Corrupt leaders the world over can (and will) try to shut down the truth, but when the truth has millions of people on its side, you can't keep it down for good. And there's no more powerful or urgent argument for your support of Mother Jones' journalism right now than that. We need to raise about $450,000 to hit our online fundraising budget in these next few months, so please read more from Monika and pitch in if you can.

payment methods

REAL QUICK, REAL URGENT

Minority rule, corruption, disinformation, attacks on those who dare tell the truth: There is a direct line from what's happening in Russia and Ukraine to what's happening here at home. And that's what MoJo's Monika Bauerlein writes about in "Their Fight Is Our Fight" to unpack the information war we find ourselves in and share a few examples to show why the power of independent, reader-supported journalism is such a threat to authoritarians.

Corrupt leaders the world over can (and will) try to shut down the truth, but when the truth has millions of people on its side, you can't keep it down for good. And there's no more powerful or urgent argument for your support of Mother Jones' journalism right now than that. We need to raise about $450,000 to hit our online fundraising budget in these next few months, so please read more from Monika and pitch in if you can.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate