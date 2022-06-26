Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.), whose brief stint in Congress may be best known for casually quoting Adolf Hitler, extended her noxious record on Saturday by praising Donald Trump for his role in helping deliver the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe as a “historic victory for white life.”

“I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday,” Miller said at a Trump rally in Mendon, Illinois. She then raised her arms to clap for a cheering crowd as the former president stood by, all smiles.

Miller, who’s in a tight primary race against Rep. Rodney Davis, now says that her statement was the result of a “mix-up of words.”

“You can clearly see in the video… she’s looking at her papers and looking at her speech,” Isaiah Wartman, a spokesman for Miller, told the Associated Press as the clip ignited social media. She meant to say “right to life”, Watman claimed.

I’m genuinely confused as to how Miller didn’t mean what she said when, according to her aid, she was reading directly from a script. But ok, sure, let’s take it at face value; the same lawmaker who positively quoted Hitler shortly after taking office didn’t mean to praise the end of Roe as a “victory for white life.” But when those are your supposed gaffes, well, you’ve got a whole different set of problems.