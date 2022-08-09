2 hours ago

House Committee Can Access Trump’s Tax Returns, an Appeals Court Just Ruled

Big week.

Brian Cahn/Zuma

It’s only Tuesday, but it’s already shaping up to be a monumentally rough week for former President Trump.

As if the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago estate weren’t enough, the beleaguered former president now has to deal with the possibility of his long-secret tax returns being handed over to the House Ways and Means Committee.

The DC Circuit Court of Appeals ruled today that the IRS had to hand over Trump’s tax returns to the House committee, whose chairman, Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.), first requested them in 2019.

The three-judge panel rejected Trump’s argument that the request for his tax records was unconstitutional. Still, Trump is likely to appeal, possibly to the Supreme Court.

