Year after year, recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and their supporters have been asking for a long-term solution to the always under-threat policy that offers temporary relief to undocumented young people. Congress’ repeated failure to create a path to citizenship for Dreamers has relegated hundreds of thousands of youth living in the United States to legal limbo—at risk of losing work authorization and vulnerable to deportation—even pushing some people to leave the country as a result of the uncertainty. With the looming prospect of a court ruling from the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in a legal challenge brought by Texas and other states that could end the program entirely, and with Republicans taking over the House next year, there’s a renewed sense of urgency to find a legislative resolution for the future of the program, which is a lifeline for an estimated 600,000 people. “Even though DACA has been huge for so many of us including myself,” Diana Pliego, a policy associate with the National Immigration Law Center, told me. “We’re at the point where we can no longer wait. We’re on a ticking clock. The writing on the wall is clear: DACA is coming to an end.”
That’s what brought hundreds of Dreamers and advocates from across the country to Washington, DC, this week. On Wednesday, they joined Congressional Democrats to push for a bipartisan deal during the lame-duck session. Last year, the lower chamber passed legislation that would have provided Dreamers with an avenue to becoming citizens.
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) says it’s crucial for Congress to pass the DREAM Act before the new year because the ‘grim reality’ is it’ll become ‘increasingly difficult’ if Republicans take over the House as projected pic.twitter.com/Tw9XviRLWo
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 16, 2022
Earlier in the week, Sen. Durbin had expressed confidence that a bipartisan deal was within reach.
The Biden administration has made efforts to safeguard DACA, issuing a rule to codify the program into federal regulation and replacing a guidance memo that created DACA in 2012 via executive action. Still, the future of the program that benefits 600,000 people still hangs in the balance. In October, the conservative Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a ruling that DACA was unlawful but allowed Dreamers to keep their status while a lower court reviewed the Biden administration’s rule. The Texas v. United States case could eventually make its way to the Supreme Court, where it would likely face an uphill battle before a conservative majority.
“We cannot wait until another court tells us our futures are no more,” says Pliego. “People who don’t experience this may never understand, but we feel it every day. There are so many of us who call this country home but it won’t fully recognize us. We need commitment from leaders of both parties coming together to get it done. I’m hopeful they will hear us. We’ve been really loud and clear.”