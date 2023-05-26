1 hour ago

Is a US Agency Helping Companies Sell Surveillance Tech to Repressive Regimes?

Senator Ron Wyden wants the ITA to tell him more about how they help US firms sell surveillance tools. But the subagency isn’t revealing the information, for now.

Mother Jones illustration; Getty

Is the federal government helping companies sell surveillance technology to repressive governments? Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) wants to know, but a federal subagency has been cagey about the information. 

In a letter sent on Saturday, Wyden asked the International Trade Administration (ITA), a subagency of the Department of Commerce, for details about its role in helping US firms sell their surveillance technology to other countries. In the letter, Wyden—a privacy-minded lawmaker who chairs the Senate Committee on Finance—noted that he had been asking for an answer on the matter since last summer.

In August of 2022, the ITA confirmed to Wyden that it “provides assistance” to companies selling surveillance technology. But when asked, the subagency, Wyden writes, “did not provide details on these activities” or the specific help ITA has offered because of “unspecified legal barriers to revealing more [information].” In theory, this work falls within ITA’s purview of promoting US exports: ITA’s website touts that it will help companies compete in foreign markets on everything from “Steel” to “Aerospace and Defense.” But that does not account for the potential buyer: repressive regimes looking to crack down on civil liberties.

Wyden has good reason for suspicion. When the ITA published posts on its website showcasing arenas that are ripe for surveillance and security technology sales, the countries mentioned include not only obvious allies like the United Kingdom, but also others with a history of abusing surveillance technologies, including Honduras, the Philippines, and India.

Amnesty International has warned of the possible harms of India’s growing appetite for surveillance technology, which is particularly concerning in light of the increased persecution of Muslims in the country. In its market intelligence post on India, the ITA did not mention this repression. Instead, in February, the ITA told US firms that the “surveillance systems market in India is growing” and “provides opportunities for U.S. exporters.” Another post on “India’s surveillance and security market” noted “huge opportunities for U.S. companies,” and that “surveillance systems are in demand across all sectors.” 

Surveillance tools have been used in Honduras to preserve state power and the drug trade. An ITA post on the country in 2021 noted that the country’s desire to reduce homicide and crime is an opportunity for security technology firms. The president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Dueterte, has for years used surveillance technology, potentially abusing human rights. Still, in 2020 ITA promoted the Filipino market as “an opportunity in projects that require high-end, advanced, and sophisticated technology such as airport security screening solutions.” Posts from the ITA include notes at the bottom encouraging US security and surveillance companies to contact agency officials to “learn about the security and technology opportunities” in the case of Honduras, and for “further information” regarding the sector in the case of the Philippines and India, providing emails for specific staff.

Wyden noted in the letter that at the March meeting the ITA mentioned a forthcoming policy that would govern how the subagency’s staff would “interact with surveillance technology providers going forward” but has not been provided specifics. 

The ITA did not respond to a request for comment.

The Biden administration has signaled that it has an interest in curbing human rights abuses abetted by technology, supporting the 2021 U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council Joint Statement—which calls for the “deployment of new technologies in ways that … respect universal human rights,” and “upholding freedom of expression and privacy rights,” among other protections.

“Given the [Biden] Administration’s stated interest in limiting the human rights abuses made possible by these technologies, ITA must be transparent about its past and current promotion of these technologies abroad,” Wyden wrote.

WE CAME UP SHORT.

We just wrapped up a shorter-than-normal, urgent-as-ever fundraising drive and we came up about $45,000 short of our $300,000 goal.

That means we're going to have upwards of $350,000, maybe more, to raise in online donations between now and June 30, when our fiscal year ends and we have to get to break-even. And even though there's zero cushion to miss the mark, we won't be all that in your face about our fundraising again until June.

So we urgently need this specific ask, what you're reading right now, to start bringing in more donations than it ever has. The reality, for these next few months and next few years, is that we have to start finding ways to grow our online supporter base in a big way—and we're optimistic we can keep making real headway by being real with you about this.

Because the bottom line: Corporations and powerful people with deep pockets will never sustain the type of journalism Mother Jones exists to do. The only investors who won’t let independent, investigative journalism down are the people who actually care about its future—you.

And we hope you might consider pitching in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next. We really need to see if we'll be able to raise more with this real estate on a daily basis than we have been, so we're hoping to see a promising start.

