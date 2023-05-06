5 seconds ago

Mike Pence Is the Latest Conservative to Carry Water for Clarence Thomas

The justice’s defenders keep missing the point.

Mike Pence and Clarence Thomas talk to each other while wearing tuxedos.

Alex Brandon/AP

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Last month, ProPublica published a bombshell investigation revealing that real estate billionaire and GOP megadonor Harlan Crow for two decades showered Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas with very expensive gifts and private jet and yacht trips. Crucially, Justice Thomas failed to report such favors in his financial disclosures, potentially in violation of government ethics law. “The extent and frequency of Crow’s apparent gifts to Thomas,” ProPublica found, “have no known precedent in the modern history of the US Supreme Court.”

Since then, the nonprofit investigative newsroom has also revealed that Crow paid tens of thousands of dollars in private tuition for Justice Thomas’ grandnephew, whom he had legal custody of, and that Crow had purchased Thomas’s mother’s house from the justice, where she continues to live rent free

Despite that running list of scandals, former Vice President Mike Pence woke up on Saturday and decided to rush to his defense: “On January 20, 2017,” Pence wrote in a multi-part Twitter thread, “I was honored to be sworn in as Vice President by Justice Clarence Thomas. Ever since his nomination to the Supreme Court in 1991 Justice Thomas has been maliciously attacked by the Left, including by then Sen. Joe Biden. The attacks on his character are continuing today, and it’s appalling to see.” He went to call him a “good man” and “a man of integrity.”

Pence is not alone, of course, in rushing to defend the justice. Nor is he alone in doing so in terms that suggest that there is nothing to worry about here, because Thomas is too upstanding of a guy to be swayed by improper influence. But that argument, as my colleague Tim Murphy explained earlier this week, ignores important reasons the story is troubling that go beyond Thomas’s hidden conflicts:

To watch Thomas and his friends defend his novel understanding of transparency—to listen to increasingly convoluted efforts to explain why a gift is not a gift (and by the way, thanks again)—is to see the conservative legal movement for the mercenary program that it is. Strip aside the airy invocations of the founders and they all just sound like an army of well-compensated, white-shoe lawyers arguing on behalf of a conglomerate that, actually, organ harvesting is a kind of agriculture.

This is the work: Find a loophole, or make one. Justify the conduct you want. You can find a founding father to say anything, but it’s regulatory capture all the way down.

WE CAME UP SHORT.

We just wrapped up a shorter-than-normal, urgent-as-ever fundraising drive and we came up about $45,000 short of our $300,000 goal.

That means we're going to have upwards of $350,000, maybe more, to raise in online donations between now and June 30, when our fiscal year ends and we have to get to break-even. And even though there's zero cushion to miss the mark, we won't be all that in your face about our fundraising again until June.

So we urgently need this specific ask, what you're reading right now, to start bringing in more donations than it ever has. The reality, for these next few months and next few years, is that we have to start finding ways to grow our online supporter base in a big way—and we're optimistic we can keep making real headway by being real with you about this.

Because the bottom line: Corporations and powerful people with deep pockets will never sustain the type of journalism Mother Jones exists to do. The only investors who won’t let independent, investigative journalism down are the people who actually care about its future—you.

And we hope you might consider pitching in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next. We really need to see if we'll be able to raise more with this real estate on a daily basis than we have been, so we're hoping to see a promising start.

payment methods

WE CAME UP SHORT.

We just wrapped up a shorter-than-normal, urgent-as-ever fundraising drive and we came up about $45,000 short of our $300,000 goal.

That means we're going to have upwards of $350,000, maybe more, to raise in online donations between now and June 30, when our fiscal year ends and we have to get to break-even. And even though there's zero cushion to miss the mark, we won't be all that in your face about our fundraising again until June.

So we urgently need this specific ask, what you're reading right now, to start bringing in more donations than it ever has. The reality, for these next few months and next few years, is that we have to start finding ways to grow our online supporter base in a big way—and we're optimistic we can keep making real headway by being real with you about this.

Because the bottom line: Corporations and powerful people with deep pockets will never sustain the type of journalism Mother Jones exists to do. The only investors who won’t let independent, investigative journalism down are the people who actually care about its future—you.

And we hope you might consider pitching in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next. We really need to see if we'll be able to raise more with this real estate on a daily basis than we have been, so we're hoping to see a promising start.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate