Climate Deniers Are Hounding Educators Again

The anti-climate-change voices at this meeting were clearly veterans of the culture wars. Several who spoke at the meeting identified themselves as part of Team Protect Your Children, or Team PYC. This New Jersey-based group has spent years organizing against “the unsuitable normalization and glorification of abortion and the homosexual lifestyle” in public schools, in the words of one woman who spoke.

“Climate change is based on weak science,” said a Team PYC member named Kathleen Kirk, citing a roster of discredited scientists and a climate-denying documentary available on YouTube. “This global warming theory is very scary for little children.”

“Encouraging activism is not why we send our children to school,” said another, Dawn Flynn, from Morris County, New Jersey. “The topic of climate change has become very divisive. Politicians and even scientists are unable to agree on the causes and effects.”

“My concern is that the kids are not indoctrinated,” said Ray Bovino, who added, on a slightly different topic: “If teachers want to teach creationism instead of the theory of evolution, should they not have that freedom?”

John Tomicki of the League of American Families, a vocal activist for decades opposing abortion, same-sex marriage, and interracial marriage, spoke against the standards. Also registered to attend was Pnina Mintz, the chair of the Cherry Hill, New Jersey, GOP committee and part of a national group called No Left Turn in Education, which has been called “one of the largest groups targeting school boards” regarding critical race theory. (Mintz, Tomicki, and Team Protect Your Children did not respond to requests for comment.)

But their views do not represent most New Jersey residents. A May 15 poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University found 70 percent of the state’s residents favor requiring education about climate change in public schools. This figure included 96 percent of Democrats; Republicans were evenly split, with 45 percent in favor and 45 percent against.

In nationwide polls, too, large majorities say students should be learning about climate change in school. And there are signs of momentum. Currently, 20 states have adopted the Next Generation Science Standards, a voluntary project to improve the teaching of science created by states and a coalition of science organizations. These standards include climate change starting in middle school—but that doesn’t mean the topic is covered comprehensively. Connecticut followed New Jersey in requiring climate learning across grade levels, a law that takes effect next month. Oregon and California are considering similar bills.

There’s a growing awareness not only in the United States but around the world that climate literacy is about more than science and that it needs to be introduced early and often, as it is starting to be in New Jersey.

Surveys of teachers suggest the backlash will lead more of them to view climate change as “too controversial or politically sensitive.”

Lauren Madden, a professor of elementary science education at The College of New Jersey, also spoke in favor of expanding the standards at the May 3 meeting. Madden is currently studying the implementation of New Jersey’s new climate standards, and she’s led a professional development day to help teachers teach climate. She said it’s important to cover climate across subjects, because science alone doesn’t hold all the solutions.

“We’re going to need writers and artists and real estate agents and economists,” she said.