Henrietta Lacks’ Family Reaches Settlement With Company Profiting Off Her Stolen Cells

More than 70 years later, Lacks’ family is finally being financially compensated for her involuntary contributions to medicine.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

The HPV vaccine. Genetic mapping. The polio vaccine. All of these medical miracles were made possible by Henrietta Lacks, a Virginia woman whose cells were taken without her permission in the early 1950s and used for an enormous range of medical research over the decades that followed. Now more than 70 years later, her family is finally being financially compensated. On Monday, Lacks’ living relatives reached a history-making settlement with Thermo Fisher Scientific, a Massachusetts-based biotech company worth more than $216 billion

While the contents of the settlement are confidential, the family spoke at a press conference in Baltimore on Tuesday—what would’ve been Lacks’ 103rd birthday.

“I can think of no better present…than to give her family some measure of respect for Henrietta Lacks, some measure of dignity for Henrietta Lacks, and most of all some measure of justice for Henrietta Lacks,” said famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represented the family in the lawsuit.  

In 1951, Lacks, a 31-year-old Black woman and mother of five, was being treated for cervical cancer in a segregated ward at Maryland’s John Hopkins hospital. During her treatment, a white male doctor took samples from her tumor without her consent. Once it was found that her cells could replicate outside of her body—the very first discovery of its kind—the cells were distributed to other researchers.

Lacks died eight months after her diagnosis, but her cells would continue to live on, being used in countless medical advances, including research into Covid-19. Studies involving “HeLa” cells—a portmanteau of the first two letters of Lacks’ name—have been noted in at least 110,000 scientific publications. For decades, her contributions were not recognized and her family wasn’t compensated. Her name entered the cultural spotlight after her life was documented in Rebecca Skloot’s 2010 biography, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, and once again in 2017, with the release of a movie adaptation

In 2021, Lacks’ descendants filed a lawsuit against Thermo Fisher Scientific, accusing the company of commercializing and profiting off of her cells. The family’s attorneys described their victory as a massive step forward for other people who have been similarly victimized by racist medical institutions. 

“If we can get justice for Henrietta Lacks, maybe we can start to tear down the layers of medical racism that exist even to this day,” Crump told the Baltimore Banner.

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE ON MOTHER JONES' FINANCES

We need to start being more upfront about how hard it is keeping a newsroom like Mother Jones afloat these days.

Because it is, and because we're fresh off finishing a fiscal year, on June 30, that came up a bit short of where we needed to be. And this next one simply has to be a year of growth—particularly for donations from online readers to help counter the brutal economics of journalism right now.

Straight up: We need this pitch, what you're reading right now, to start earning significantly more donations than normal. We need people who care enough about Mother Jones’ journalism to be reading a blurb like this to decide to pitch in and support it if you can right now.

Urgent, for sure. But it's not all doom and gloom!

Because over the challenging last year, and thanks to feedback from readers, we've started to see a better way to go about asking you to support our work: Level-headedly communicating the urgency of hitting our fundraising goals, being transparent about our finances, challenges, and opportunities, and explaining how being funded primarily by donations big and small, from ordinary (and extraordinary!) people like you, is the thing that lets us do the type of journalism you look to Mother Jones for—that is so very much needed right now.

And it's really been resonating with folks! Thankfully. Because corporations, powerful people with deep pockets, and market forces will never sustain the type of journalism Mother Jones exists to do. Only people like you will.

There's more about our finances in "News Never Pays," or "It's Not a Crisis. This Is the New Normal," and we'll have details about the year ahead for you soon. But we already know this: The fundraising for our next deadline, $350,000 by the time September 30 rolls around, has to start now, and it has to be stronger than normal so that we don't fall behind and risk coming up short again.

Please consider pitching in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next. We really need to see if we'll be able to raise more with this real estate on a daily basis than we have been, so we're hoping to see a promising start.

—Monika Bauerlein, CEO, and Brian Hiatt, Online Membership Director

