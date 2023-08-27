Trump Has Already Raised Millions Off His Georgia Mugshot

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Donald Trump’s mugshot has powered a historic fundraising blitz for the former president.

Trump’s campaign says it has raised $7.1 million since he was processed at an Atlanta jail on Thursday night for attempting to overturn the Georgia election, according to figures first reported by Politico. On Friday, Trump raised $4.18 million—more than any other day of his campaign.

The fundraising haul has been fueled in part by the campaign’s sale of mugshot-adorned T-shirts, mugs, and more that read, “NEVER SURRENDER.”

Following his arrest on Thursday, Trump returned to X, formerly known as Twitter, for the first time in more than two years, posting his mugshot and directing supporters to his campaign website. “What has taken place is a travesty of justice and ELECTION INTERFERENCE,” the site claims. He asked his supporters donate to the campaign to “evict Crooked Joe Biden from the White House and SAVE AMERICA during this dark chapter in our nation’s history.”

The haul demonstrates Trump’s success in turning his four indictments into fundraising ammo. Over the past three weeks, during which Trump was indicted in Washington, DC, on charges related to his role in the January 6 riot and arrested in Georgia on charges of attempting to subvert the election, the campaign has brought in nearly $20 million—more than half of what it raised during Trump’s first seven months in the 2024 race.