Read the Georgia Indictment Against Donald Trump

In Georgia, a grand jury handed in criminal charges against Donald Trump for the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. The investigation was conducted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Trump was charged with 13 felonies, including a violation of Georgia’s RICO law.
Charges were also unveiled against 18 others, including Rudy Giuliani, former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, and lawyer John Eastman, for their roles in attempting to subvert election results.